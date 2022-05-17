FOOD RECALL: Two illness-causing bacterium discovered in meat product in Irish stores

A popular meat product is being recalled due to the presence of two separate bacterium.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recall alert yesterday (Monday May 16) about an implicated batch of Villani Cacciatore Italiano Salami.

The safety group is warning consumers not to eat the batch (stamped with code 240222 and best before date 15.07.22).

According to the FSAI, people infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody, while other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batch was sold.