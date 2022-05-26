Radon risk map crashes amid rising numbers of houses affected by radioactive gas

A new radon risk map published online on Thursday by the EPA has crashed due to the amount of people logging on to check if their home is at risk.

The EPA has found 170,000 homes in the country are now predicted to be at risk from radon. This is an increase of 45,000 homes from the previous estimate in 2002.

Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas, and every year in Ireland 350 new lung cancer cases are linked to exposure to radon.

You can check if your home is at risk/the level of risk of your home through the new Eircode map search on the EPA website.

The EPA urges all householders and businesses, especially those in high radon areas, to test for radon.

Testing for radon is simple and fixing a radon problem will reduce the risk to your health from this radioactive gas.

New radon maps, launched by the Environmental Protection Agency today at the National Radon Forum, show an increased risk from radon in Ireland.

The new maps update the radon risk assessment for the country and show that large parts of the country - particularly in Munster and Connaught - have been found to be at increased risk from radon.

The map is based on work completed by Trinity College Dublin, Geological Survey of Ireland and the Economic and Social Research Institute alongside the EPA.

Michéal Lehane, EPA Director said: “Radon is a serious public health hazard. The new maps combine thousands of radon measurements, with detailed geological information, and are a significant revision of the previous map from 2002. More importantly, the new maps make it easy for everyone to find out the radon risk in their local area using the eircode search on the EPA website. We urge people to test for radon as this is the only way of protecting you and your family from this cancer-causing gas”.

Employers too have a responsibility to ensure that their employees are protected from exposure to this radioactive gas, according to the EPA.

Yvonne Mullooly, Assistant Chief Executive of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), welcomed publication of the new radon maps saying: “Employers in high radon areas are obliged to test their workplaces for radon. The new maps enable them to clearly identify where they are legally obliged to test, so allows for targeting of resources in the areas where the risk from radon is highest.

"The HSA will continue to support employers by providing information, and through our on-line risk assessment BeSMART tool www.BeSMART.ie.”