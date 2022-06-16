Search

16 Jun 2022

Holiday disruption fears grow as popular destinations are hit with cabin crew strikes

Holiday disruption fears grow as popular destinations are hit with cabin crew strikes

File photo

Reporter:

David Power

16 Jun 2022 11:14 AM

Holiday makers travelling to some of the most popular destinations in Europe have been reassured that they won't face disruption, despite an estimated 2,000 Ryanair baggage staff set to go on strike.

Three trade unions representing aviation workers in Spain and Portugal have this week announced plans to take industrial action over working conditions and pay.

Unions representing staff and cabin crew for Ryanair in Italy have also called a 24-hour strike for June 25, coinciding with stoppages the airline is facing on the same day in other parts of Europe.

Unions FILT-CGIL and UIL Trasporti said they were seeking improved pay and conditions after staging a four-hour stoppage earlier in June.

Workers in Portugal are demanding compliance with Portuguese law and better working conditions, Portugal's union of civil aviation personnel SNPVAC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This mobilisation is not only an opportunity to put the spotlight on multiple attacks on workers' dignity and to make this reality known but also a moment to show unity and solidarity against dumping", the union said.

The strike in Portugal comes just after Ryanair's Spanish cabin crew announced a six-day strike.

The action will take place on June 24, 35, 26 and 30, and on July 1 and 2.

Workers have said the reasons for the strike are discontent with working conditions and pay.

However, Ryanair said that SNPVAC represents less than 3 per cent of its cabin crew staff in Portugal.

"Ryanair has negotiated collective agreements covering 90 per cent of our people across Europe," the airline said in a statement.

"In recent months we have been negotiating improvements to those agreements as we work through the Covid recovery phase. Those negotiations are going well and we do not expect widespread disruption this summer". 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media