Popular supermarket recalls product due to detection of salmonella

A popular supermarket is recalling a health product due to the detection of Salmonella Typhimurium.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), a batch of The Foodie Market Milled Brown Flaxseed (200g) has been recalled by Aldi, with point-of-sale recall notices displayed in affected stores.
Consumers are advised not to consume the affected batch (L131315, best before January 2023).
People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.
Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.
The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.
Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.
The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have more severe illness.
