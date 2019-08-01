Spacious 5-bed home in Athgarvan with home office on the market for €440K

This 5-bedroom detached home in the quaint village of Athgarvan enjoys proximity to local amenities as well as a home office and large gardens for an asking price of €440,000.

REA Murphy is pleased to present to the market ‘No.9 Rosemount Court’, Athgarvan, Co Kildare, which is singularly one of the more impressive properties in the Athgarvan area to come to the market during 2019.

A spacious family home, with generous room sizes throughout, No. 9 is enhanced with the quantity of garden space, the elevated position and the near total privacy, which will appeal to all buyers.

Inside the property benefits from 5 good sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an entrance hallway, a lounge, dining area, kitchen/living area, and a home office and a utility room.

Outside the property includes a large driveway with ample parking for several cars, privacy to the rear and side, with side access to the Patio area. The gardens are in lawn and are positioned to capture maximum sunshine.

Set in the established Rosemount Court development of only 20 detached properties, this appealing property is slightly removed from the main residential developments in Athgarvan, but remains within walking distance of a selection of pre-school facilities, the local Primary School and shops, and has ready access to the local Pitch and Putt club and GAA, while the plains of Kildare and the Curragh Golf Club are nearby. Secondary School options are available in Newbridge College (5 Km) and Cross and Passion College (4 Km).



Athgarvan is an established residential area with a selection of local amenities and easy access to larger towns of Newbridge and Naas. Located between Kilcullen and Newbridge, Athgarvan is an ideal base for commuters to all of the major employment centers of north Kildare and City West Business Campus.

Retaining its original Village feel, the village is a most pleasant community to reside in and has easy access to the M7 at J12 exit.



No. 9 Rosemount Court offers an opportunity to secure a larger family home. The Vendor is down sizing and the property will be ideal for any family trading up.

Early viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact REA Murphy on 045-851652 for an appointment and more images at www.daft.ie