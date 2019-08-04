Plenty of racing action and events as Mondello Park celebrates Historic Festival on 17 and 18 August

The excitement around Mondello Park in anticipation of their 2019 Historic Festival is contagious, with the Historic

Festival set to take place at Mondello Park on the 17th and 18th August 2019.

This year’s Historic Festival promises to delight, excite and gives patrons a chance to both reminisce on fond memories with famous cars or share in excitement for the first time.

Another exciting announcement is that celebrity chef and proprietor of L’Ecrivain, Derry Clarke, will be heading up the kitchen for Mondello Park’s Corporate package offering.

Derry along with wife Sallyanne are already planning menus that promise to delight and excite the palate with profits from the corporate package going to support Pieta House.

The Park will also lend its-self to a Historic food village- amercing patrons in an authentic historic experience

not only being submerged with antique cars and shows, but also historic cuisine.

Just announced, Kildare Brewing will be attending the festival, who will share their knowledge of local brewing with visitors along with being able to sample their range of beer.

Menswear fashion house MAGEE are also paying homage to the era, sponsoring “Mondello’s Best Historic Dressed Man Competition” with the winner taking home a MAGEE voucher for the value of €400.

So get those Peaky Blinder style suits ready! More information to follow on the Ladies Best Dressed!

The festival will also pay tribute to 60 years of MINI which will include Classic MINI Racing and demonstration

laps.

Alongside all this activity, Mondello have just announced that Derek Daly’s 1981 F1 March 811 will be in attendance! Yes, that’s correct- the legend himself will be here at the festival showcasing this machine with demonstration laps of the circuit.

Along with all this, the festival promises to showcase music, period dress, classic air displays and of course, motorsport. Races include the Future Classics, Classic Bikes, HRCA, Classic Bike Racing and much more.

Alongside the track activities there will be displays of Classic Cars, Motorcycles and Classic Planes. The Martin Birrane Collection at Mondello Park will also open to visitors, allowing free access to this unique collection of rare machinery. There will be action in the skies too, as Sunday lunch time will see a flyover by a number of historically important Irish aircraft.

Admission to Sunday's event is €15.00 for adults with under sixteen's admitted free of charge, for tickets

please see mondellopark.ie

Mondello Park are introducing Corporate Hospitality Packages for 2019, starting at €1,250 for a table of 10. The package includes: 3 course lunch, race programme, full bar service, VIP parking, complimentary wine,

live stream of race and afternoon tea.

For more information, contact Mondello Park on 045 860200.