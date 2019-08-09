Second annual Kildare International Summer Organ Series kicks off tonight in Kildare Town at 8pm
'Pipe and Bow' event commences tonight in St Brigid's Cathedral
St Brigid's Cathedral in Kildare Town will host festivities for the International Summer Organ Series
The 2nd annual Kildare Second International Summer Organ Series kicks off tonight in St Brigid's Cathedral, Kildare Town, from 8pm tonight.
The 'Pipe and Bow' event taking place tonight in St Brigid's Cathedral will see organist Thomas Charles Marshall and cellist Adele O'Dwyer serenade the audience, performing works by Buxtehude, Muset, Rheinberger, and Hahn.
It's sure to be an enjoyable first night and it kick-starts another three events taking place in the cathedral.
Next Friday, 16 August will see 'From Karlsruhe to Ireland' which will feature a performance by organist Leon Tscholl who will perform works by Bach, Mendelssohn, Brahms and Franck.
Friday, August 23 – 'A Choral Celebration from Germany' will see a performance from the Choir of Christ the King, Frankfurt am Main,Germany, conducted by Wolfgang WeiB and they will perform works by Tallis, Stanford, Bruckner, Hammerschmidt and Senfi.
Friday, August 30- 'The Lone Piper' will feature music from the last four centuries performed by organist Simon Harden. All of the events start from 8pm each night.
Admission is €15 (Concessions €12) and tickets are available outside St Brigid's Cathedral on the night or via www.eventbrite.ie
