Gardai in Dublin seeking public's help to locate teenager missing since Saturday

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Dylan Gavigan Kinsella, 17 years old.

He was last seen in Dublin City on Saturday 10 August 2019.

Dylan is described as being 5ft10” in height, medium build, having tight brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white and navy hoodie, white and navy jacket and grey runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Kevin Street Garda Station on (01) 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.