Homeowners return to find house ransacked in Kilcock

Gardaí are investigating after a homeowner returned to find their house had been ransacked in the Kilcock area earlier this week.

It is understood that the incident occurred at a home in the Ballycahan area in Kilcock between 1.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday, 20 August, when the homeowner returned to find the home had been ransacked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilcock.