Naas Macra holding bowling night for new members at K Bowl in Naas tomorrow from 7.40pm

Naas Macra are holding a Bowling Night for New Members in KBowl Naas this Friday, 30 August at 7.40pm.

If you are aged between 17 to 35, new to the area/looking to join a Club that partakes in Competitions, Socialising and Travelling then Naas Macra is definitely for you!

The voluntary organisation is welcoming current and new members to come along for a few games in KBowl Naas and heading to Kavanaghs after.

For more information check on the event check out the link below https://www.facebook.com/events/1095562687319950/?ti=cl

You can also check out our Facebook Page to see what we are all about! https://www.facebook.com/macranaas/