Two weeks' of nightly road works taking place on the Athgarvan Rd, Newbridge

Kildare County Council has confirmed that road resurfacing works will be taking place along the R416 Athgarvan Rd for the next two weeks, with resurfacing works starting tonight, Monday 16 September.

The works, which commence are taking place between Ryston Avenue and St.Conleths Cemetery on the Athgarvan Rd for approximately 2 weeks.

"In order to minimise disruption, the works will be carried out at night between 19.30 and 06.00. A road closure will be in place on the Athgarvan Rd. Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted. Your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted,"said the council.