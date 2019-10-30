Water supply out for parts of Newbridge this morning due to main burst

Water supply is out for homes and businesses in parts of Newbridge this morning.

According to Kildare County Council, contractors have damaged the watermain at Toughers, Newhall, and water supply will be affected from Newhall back to Little Connell Newbridge this morning.

Meanwhile Irish Water is saying that supply is expected to be restored by 1pm.

Residents are warned that it could take up to three hours thereafter for the system to refill and normal supply to resume.

For updates check out www.watersupply.ie