Dogs Trust Ireland launch re-homing campaign to find 'forever homes' for dogs

Dogs Trust, Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity, has today launched their #WaitingForYou campaign to highlight the hundreds of rescue dogs coming through the doors of their Rehoming Centre in Finglas and are urging members of the public to consider adopting rather than buying a dog.

The charity revealed it has rehomed over 9,000 dogs from its Rehoming Centre since opening in November 2009. 798 of those were adopted last year with Terriers and Lurchers being the most commonly adopted breeds.

To encourage people to adopt rescue dogs and show how amazing they are, Dogs Trust has released an uplifting and endearing video highlighting how dogs spend their time waiting for their owners, in an attempt to be a part of everything they do, often with hilarious consequences! You may also see the campaign advertised at bus shelters around Dublin with the heart tugging plea, “I have sheltered you; will you shelter me?”

Adopting a dog can even be lifesaving according to Mr. Saul who has adopted long term Dogs Trust resident Maggie the Lab cross. When Frank had difficulty breathing, Maggie saved the day by barking and raising the alarm, alerting his wife and son who called an ambulance. Thankfully after a short spell in hospital Frank has now fully recovered but he is no doubt this is thanks to his faithful friend Maggie!

Speaking about the campaign, Executive Director at Dogs Trust Ireland, Becky Bristow said:

“Dogs can make your life complete, but they are a significant time commitment. Most people have jobs, family and social lives but dogs just have us, their owners. Their whole world revolves around us. They spend most of their lives waiting for us: to feed them, care for them, walk them and of course love them. What dog owner hasn’t been on their laptop or phone or even reading a book when a furry face appears over the object, seeking attention?”

Head of Operations at Dogs Trust Ireland, Karla Dunne added:

“We care for approximately 170 dogs every day and although they are adored by their Canine Carers, our Rehoming Centre isn’t a substitute for a loving home. Our dogs might not win ‘best in show’, but they will win your heart. Rescue dogs are amazing and thoroughly deserve a second chance in life. We believe the perfect person is out there for every single one of the dogs in our Rehoming Centre. When you adopt a dog, you’re effectively helping two dogs….the dog you adopt and the kennel space you create to save another dog.”

To help spread their message that dogs are “Waiting For You", Dogs Trust are asking you to share a video or photo of your dog waiting for you on social media with the hashtag #WaitingForYou.

Find Dogs Trust on Facebook, and Instagram or follow the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #WaitingForYou

To find out more about how you can support this campaign log onto www.DogsTrust.ie/WaitingForYou