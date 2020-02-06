Kildare boxers Katelynn Phelan and Eric Donovan impress at Celtic Clash over weekend

It was a triumphant weekend for both Athy boxer Eric Donovan and Kildare Town native Katelynn Phelan as they won their respective fights at the Celtic Clash in Belfast on Saturday, last.

Katelynn, 19, greatly impressed in her light-weight division bout against Bulgaria’s Borislava Goranova, winning all four rounds in a decision at the The Devenish Complex in Belfast on Saturday 1 February. The light-welterweight from Kildare Town is Ireland’s youngest female professional fighter.

Katelynn comes from a highly respected family of boxers and she is a graduate of St Brigid’s Boxing Club in Kildare Town. Daughter of Martina and Paddy, she is the youngest of four children and her brother Allan Phelan is the current featherweight pro, while her brother Darren also an accomplished boxer. Her sister Lisa- Marie is a qualified dietician advises her on what to eat while her father Paddy trains her.

Katelynn Phelan in action against Borislava Goranova on Saturday, 1 February, for their Celtic Clash bout.

Katelynn's family and friends were there to cheer her on for Celtic Clash 2020

Team Katelynn! Young supporters were out in force to support Kildare Town native Katelynn Phelan at Celtic Clash 2020 last Saturday

Katelynn made her first professional bout in March 2019 where she defeated Olympian Monika Antonik at the 'Clash of the Titans 'event in the National Stadium in Dublin live on TG4. Katelynn also won her second professional bout against Galina Gyumliyska in the Neptune Sports Arena in Cork back in July.

Speaking to the KildareNow this week, Katelynn’s proud dad and trainer Paddy Phelan said: “It was a massive win for Katelynn on Saturday against 41-year-old Borislava Goranova, who has many years of experience. Katelynn is absolutely over the moon, I couldn’t believe the difference in her from her last fight at the Neptune in Cork. She trains six days a week, she works very hard.”

Meanwhile it was also a successful weekend for Irish featherweight champion and Athy native Eric ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ Donovan as he gave a flawless display against Joseafat Reyes at The Devenish Complex in Belfast on February 1. Athy boxer Donovan was originally to face off against Spaniard Cristian Montilla who was forced to pull out of the bout prior to the fight.

Victory for Athy boxer Eric 'Lilywhite Lightning' Donovan as he bested Mexican Joseafat Reyes at The Devenish Complex in Belfast on Saturday, 1 February

Donovan, 34, was paired against Mexican Joseafat Reyes and he stopped his opponent in round seven, taking his record to 12-0 (7KOs). Reyes, who had not been stopped in any of his previous 20 fights could no longer withstand the Donovan onslaught and the referee called a halt in what was the penultimate round, with Donovan emerging victorious.

The five-time Irish amateur champion and European bronze medallist now has his eyes on a major professional belt.

Both Kildare natives Katelynn and Eric did their home county proud and are hard at work training for more upcoming bouts in 2020.