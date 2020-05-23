Kildare motoring: Toyota to launch new seven-seater Highlander in Ireland

Toyota Ireland are delighted to announce the launch of the new and refined seven-seater Highlander. The Highlander is the very first seven-seater hybrid SUV to be added to the hybrid range.

Following on from Toyota’s world-renowned SUV heritage, the new model is built on the latest fourth generation hybrid technology. Now Toyota's largest hybrid SUV, the Highlander offers a fantastic option for Irish families with its seven-seater capacity, innovative self-charging technology and premium style and comfort features that have been a key feature of the latest hybrid range.

The Toyota Highlander and is set to land on Irish soil in the first half 2021 and customers are encouraged to register their interest on Toyota.ie to keep up-to-date with news on its arrival.

Full Hybrid Powertrain

Available exclusively with a full hybrid powertrain, the Highlander — together with the D-segment RAV4, the C-segment C-HR and the forthcoming B-segment Yaris Cross — expands the Toyota's SUV model line-up to offer customers the largest range of hybrid SUV options. With 23 years’ experience in the development of hybrid technology, 15 million hybrid customers, nine hybrid models and fourth generation self-charging, full hybrid powertrains, Toyota has combined its hybrid leadership with its legendary QDR and extensive experience in the SUV market to create the Highlander Hybrid.

Comfort, Driveability & Safety

Benefitting from Toyota's GA-K platform, the Highlander combines all the Toyota SUV attributes of comfort, driveability and safety with low emissions and fuel consumption from its hybrid powertrain. These characteristics are further strengthened by an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, space on demand and a 2-tonne towing capacity.

Design and Packaging

At 4950 mm long the Highlander hybrid combines the sleek, dynamic and sophisticated styling of a premium urban SUV with the strength, power and durability of a rugged, versatile All-Wheel Drive. Sophisticated wheel designs up to 20-inches will be available, which serve to accentuate the Highlander’s proud, athletic stance.

On board, the interior has been designed to offer all the practicality, durability and space-on-demand expected of a seven-seater SUV, creating a comfortable and premium environment for all occupants.

The Highlander Hybrid is a true seven-seater — the 180mm sliding range of the second-row seating ensures spacious third row accommodation for two adults, as well as easy ingress-egress. The power tailgate opens to 658-litres of boot space and with additional underfloor storage this can be dramatically expanded by fully folding the third and second rows of seats; bringing the total load capacity up to 1,909 litres.

Impressive Interior

Available with a choice of black or graphite colour schemes, the interior boasts comprehensive storage compartments throughout the cabin, complemented by power USB sockets in the first and second row seating areas. Equipment offered within the range comprises an 8" centre console multimedia display with satellite navigation, a head-up display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a JBL sound system, wireless phone charging, seat ventilation and a digital rear-view mirror, which uses a camera to display a wide rear image without the interruption of seat headrests or rear occupants.

Notably Quiet Cabin

The use of an acoustic windscreen and front glazing combined with the adoption of roof, dash and floor silencers, and wheel arch and load-space liners equip the Highlander with a notably quiet cabin, reinforcing the inherently smooth, quiet driving characteristics of its full hybrid powertrain.

The Highlander's GA-K platform is complemented by a lightweight and high-rigidity body shell and its low centre-of-gravity promotes nimble handling and comfortable motorway cruising characteristics.

Safety

The new Highlander Hybrid is equipped with the latest 'Toyota Safety Sense’ system; a set of active safety technologies designed to help prevent or mitigate collisions across a wide range of scenarios. The Highlander's Toyota Safety Sense package includes Pre-Collision System (PCS) with active steer assist to avoid collision, pedestrian detection day and night, and bicycle detection during the day, Full Range Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), with Road Sign Assist (RSA), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), and Automatic High Beam (AHB>

Commenting on the launch of the new Highlander, Steve Tormey, Chief Executive of Toyota Ireland commented: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the new seven-seater Highlander. The arrival of the purely self-charging SUV hybrid will offer families a comfortable and spacious way to travel whilst being eco-friendly, benefiting from lower CO2 and NOX emissions from hybrid technology, and of course excellent fuel efficiency.

“The Highlander is a strong addition Toyota’s range and builds on Toyota’s SUV heritage with no compromise on performance, comfort or style. We look forward to the arrival of the first ever 7-seater hybrid SUV in 2021 as we continue to offer customers new models that contribute to cleaner air and a better environment for Irish families.”

On Sale in 2021

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid will go on sale in Ireland in the first half of 2021. Irish pricing and model specifications will be announced at a later date in the year.

For more information on Toyota in Kildare, contact The Crossings, Naas, at 045 256876.