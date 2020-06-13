Kildare Property Watch: Modern office premises on the market in Naas

Jordan Auctioneers are delighted to be back ‘open for business’ and are excited to relaunch to the market a modern, prime town centre, high-profile two storey office premises on the Dublin Road in Naas.

The subject property is situated in Tara Court, an exclusive office development superbly located on the Dublin Road (R445) the main arterial route connecting Naas Town Centre with the M7 motorway and within easy walking distance of all amenities.

The property comprises a high-profile position at the front of the two-storey purpose built office block within the development.

Internally, the property mainly provides reception, a large open plan office accommodation, a partition office and canteen on the ground floor, with three partition offices, a large open plan office, a comms room and toilet block located on the first floor.

The building is fully fitted out to a high spec in accordance with its use. Externally, the property benefits from 10 car parking spaces accessed via an electronic barrier.

The subject site is zoned ‘retail/commercial’ in the Naas Town Development Plan 2013 - 2019.

The property is ideal for a professional owner occupier or as an investment property.

The property is for sale by private treaty with Jordan’s issuing a guide price of €500,000 for the entire.

Additional information on the property is available through Stephen Talbot on 045 433550.