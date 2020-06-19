Revealed: New map shows just where Kildare's 1,439 Covid-19 cases are located

A new map has been launched which shows the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases in people's own villages and towns

You can search by your address, Eircode or just zone in on the map, which is broken down by local electoral areas.

Latest figures on the map (which are accurate to June 12) show 228 cases in the Naas Urban electoral area, which covers much of Naas town.

Four electoral areas cover most of Newbridge. Droichead Nua Urban had 24 cases, Morristownbiller 56, Droichead Nua Rural 10 and Oldconnell 34.

Kildare (town) had 27 cases; Monasterevin 45; Kilcullen 10 and Rathangan 20.

In the south of the county, Athy East Urban had 19 cases; Athy West Urban 9, Athy Rural 10.

Clane had 18; Downings (covering Prosperous) 14 and Kill 14.

Up in the north of the county, Celbridge had 90 cases and Donaghcumper 55; Leixlip 216; Maynooth 178 and Kilcock 78.

TO SEE THE MAP CLICK: https://covid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com/

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: "A new Covid-19 dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community, including the number of daily cases, deaths, number of people in hospital and ICU and a daily update on testing figures.

"In addition, the dashboard also allows people to monitor the number of cases of Covid-19 in their local area. The management of Covid-19 is an individual task, where we all must remain aware of the disease in our community, follow public health advice and adopt protective behaviours."

The dashboard is a collaboration between Ordnance Survey Ireland, the All-Island Research Observatory, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the Health Service Executive, the Central Statistics Office and the Department of Health.