Motoring: The new Audi e-Tron is shaping the future

Thanks to the striking front of the new Audi e-tron, you will leave a lasting impression in the rear-view mirror of the vehicle ahead.

One of the most eye-catching elements is the single-frame octagon-style grill with vertical struts. The platinum grey colour and the largely closed body are design features of Audi’s first all-electric model.

The three-dimensional bonnet and optional tapered Matrix LED headlights complete the sporty look of the Audi e-tron.

Powered entirely by electricity, the new Audi e-tron is everything you would expect from an Audi. With its aerodynamic design and elegant, luxurious cabin, the Audi e-tron marks a new era, not just for those seeking the benefits of electro-mobility, but for everyone who demands the driving experience of an Audi.

The new e-tron can be personalised to individual taste by way of 12 colour tones to choose from, including exclusive Antigua blue. With accents in high-voltage orange, the Audi e-tron highlights its character as a purely electric vehicle. They can be found, for example, on the e-tron logo on the electric tailgate, and optionally on the calipers.

The colour-highlighted wheel arch covers and door sills convey the message that the Audi e-tron is an off-road vehicle.

The new e-tron is a practical five-seat SUV, with lots of space for a growing family and all their luggage. With the rear seat backs in place, there is an impressive 615-litres of usable space available, but this increases dramatically when the rear seats are folded flat.

A 60-litre storage area under the bonnet can accommodate the car’s charging cables, ensuring that boot sapce can be maximised.

Impressive Battery Range

With the Audi e-tron, electric efficiency sacrifices nothing to performance. An electric motor at the front and one at the rear jointly produce 402bhp (300Kw) and a whopping 664Nm of torque for swift forward motion.

Unlike a combustion-powered vehicle, the acceleration response is almost instant, providing a thrilling sensation in every respect. The e-tron has a range of up to 391 kilometres on a single charge, and with an ever-expanding charging network, you can say goodbye to range anxiety. The e-tron can be charged in a number of convenient ways — at home using a domestic socket, or specially fitted wall box, or on the road at a high-powered charging station.

Where available, the e-tron can be recharged to 80% in just 30 minutes at a 150kW charge station and 100% in 50 minutes. Audi is working on expanding the charging infrastructure in Ireland through a joint venture called IONITY.

This will see six charging stations built on main routes, with each station having six 150kW fast charge points.

Test Car

My test car was an Audi e-tron Sport 55 Quattro (265kW), which looked amazing in Galaxy Blue metallic paint. Equally amazing is the list of standard equipment, with key features such as 20” 5-arm dynamic design alloy wheels, adaptive air suspension, Audi departure warning, Audi drive select, Audi phonebox with wireless charging, Audi smartphone interface, Audi sound system, Audi virtual cockpit, cruise control with speed limiter, electric boot lid, emergency call service, front and rear park assist, heated front seats, leather upholstery, LED headlamps with headlamp washers, MMI Navigation Plus, and power seat adjustment for the front seats with memory function, along with a whole host of other comfort, convenience, safety and technology features.

Also standard are two charge ports — one on either side of the car — along with semi-autonomous drive features.

When on the move, the new e-tron is exceptionally quick (0-100km/h in just 5.7-seconds), supremely refined, serenely quiet, and possesses the outstanding build quality that Audi is famous for.

Audi’s clever regenerative braking system harnesses energy which would otherwise be lost, and transfers this energy into enhanced battery range.

Convenient, steering wheel-mounted paddles enable the e-tron driver to adjust the intensity of the regenerative braking, and it is a system that is particularly intuitive to use. The top speed of the new e-tron is electronically limited to 198km/h in an effort to preserve a usable all-electric range.

Pricing

The e-tron slots in between Audi’s desirable Q5 and Q7 SUV’s in terms of size and interior space, and wears its Audi badge with justifiable pride. Pricing for the new Audi e-tron Sport 55 Quattro starts at €101,750 (including delivery, and a 4-year service plan, but excluding grants of €5,000 VRT relief and a €5,000 SEAI grant). with annual road tax costing just €120. A host of optional extras are available for the ultimate in premium brand electric SUV personalisation.

Contact Audi Naas on 045 906666 or www.audinaas.ie