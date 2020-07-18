Kildare Property Watch: Luxury five-bedroom in Donadea for €595,000

A luxury five-bedroom home, Derry Gate, Ballagh Cross, Donadea, is on the market with Coonan Property.

The detached residence extends to over 332 sq m (3,585 sq ft).

Derry Gate is an exceptionally well finished home, packed with high quality finishes including zoned underfloor heating, concrete first floor, central vacuum system, electric gates, two solid fuel stoves and extensive solid oak flooring.

The extensive space should meet most families’ needs with generously proportioned living accommodation and rooms to suit various uses, including a playroom, an office or a home gym.

Spacious

The home also has a kitchen/dining area with a granite worktop; a sun room; study; living room; utility; plant room/garage.

Four of the bedrooms are ensuite, plus there is a family bathroom and downstairs WC.

The property sits on a beautifully landscaped and private site of just over 0.6 acres with manicured lawns, patio areas, block shed, three stables and a sweeping drive with parking for a number of vehicles.

The house is located close to Donadea Forest Park with its numerous woodland trails and is just a short drive to Maynooth, Kilcock and the M4 motorway.

The house is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €595,000.

Find out more

For more information, contact Michael Wright at 0 1 628 6128 or email mickw@coonan.com.