Motoring: Second-generation Peugot 208 — a small SUV redefined

Sales of small SUVs have rocketed in the last few years, so it is little wonder that the Peugeot 2008 has become one of the French brand’s most important models.

The original 2008 replaced the Peugeot 207SW (Station Wagon) in 2013, and went on to sell over 1-million units in the intervening years. Now, Peugeot has launched the second generation of their small SUV, and with it comes a huge leap forward in terms of style, safety, infotainment, engine technology, and overall build quality. A more daring exterior design than its predecessor really sets the new 2008 apart from the small SUV crowd, while the striking cabin of the car puts most of its rivals to shame.

Ultra-Modern Design

While the original 2008 possessed curvy, smooth lines, the latest model is far more angular, taking design cues from the larger Peugeot 3008 SUV — a former Irish & European Car of the Year winner.

An imposing grille, protruding chin spoiler and fang-like LED daytime running lights give the new 2008 a distinctive look, while the car looks rugged and robust from every angle. Rivals to the new 2008 include the Renault Captur, Ford Puma, Hyundai Kona, Nissan Juke and the Skoda Kamiq, so buyers of small SUVs have never had it so good.

Test Car

My test car was a new Peugeot 2008 Allure 1.5 BlueHDi 6-speed manual and was finished in stylish Nimbus Grey metallic paint for an upmarket visual impact.

Producing 102bhp and 250Nm of torque, the 0-100km/h sprint can be completed in 10.2-seconds, while a top speed of 185km/h can be achieved (where permitted).

Fuel economy is equally impressive, with as little as 4.6 litres of fuel being consumed for every 100km’s driven on a combined driving cycle, while annual road tax is just €180.

On the road, the new 2008 handles neatly and securely with minimal body roll in corners, while the high set driving position and large glass areas ensure excellent visibility.

Refinement is strong overall, while the cars admirable suspension set-up does a great job of coping with humps and bumps in the road.

The car’s slick manual gearbox is a joy to use, and contributes to making the new 2008 the super-smooth small SUV that it is, while parking sensors front and rear, and a 180-degree Visio Park rear view camera make light work of parking in a crowded supermarket car park.

Standard Allure specification includes 17” ‘Salamanca’ alloy wheels, gloss balck B-pillar, gloss black roof bars, gloss black rear cluster connecting strip, automatic air-conditioning, central front arm-rest with integrated cup holders, heated electrically operated door mirrors with power fold functionality, parking sensors front & rear, 3D configurable i-Cockpit, and rear privacy glass.

The interior of the new 2008 sees the instruments sit above the dashboard, with a small and sporty steering wheel beneath them.

With plenty of adjustment options for the driver’s seat and steering wheel, it is easy to find a perfect driving position.

Build quality within the entire cabin is exceptional, with a sharp design and comfortable seats marking the new 2008 out a car that tends to make many of its rivals look dated in comparison.

The ‘Traxx’ leather-effect and ‘Isabella’ cloth trim in my test car looked and felt great, while an impressive 434-litres of boot space with the rear seats in place can be expanded to a huge 1,467mm when the rear seat backs are folded, thereby offering terrific practicality.

Verdict & Pricing

Overall, I found the new Peugeot 2008 to be a genuinely handsome car, excellent to drive, frugal, refined and comfortable, with a class-leading interior.

Pricing starts from just €23,900 (ex-works), with my test car costing €27,850 (ex-works).

All Peugeot passenger cars are supplied with a comprehensive five-year/ 100,000km warranty for total peace of mind motoring.

