Motoring: Skoda Enyaq iV is coming to Ireland in April 2021

By launching its brand-new Enyaq iV, Skoda is taking the next systematic step in the implementation of its e-mobility strategy. The all-electric SUV is the Czech car manufacturer’s first production model to be based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform.

The Skoda Enyaq iV offers rear- or all-wheel drive, along with a range that is perfectly suitable for everyday use, covering up to 510 km in the WLTP cycle, and brand-typical spaciousness. The new SUV features an all-new interior concept offering design selections instead of classic trim levels and a brand-new structure of the options available.

Thomas Schäfer, Skoda Auto CEO, said, “The launch of the Enyaq iV sees the start of a new era for Skoda. This is our first all-electric car to be based on the MEB platform. By launching this model, we are making e-mobility simply clever — with long ranges, quick charging, ease of operation and affordable prices. The Enyaq iV is made in Skoda’s heartland, Mladá Boleslav, making our main plant the only production facility for MEB-based vehicles in Europe outside Germany. This is a great testament to Skoda’s expertise, and I would like to thank the entire team that got the Enyaq iV rolling. It's a great car, and I'm really proud of the team."

Skoda Ireland brand director, John Donegan, said: “Despite the economic and industry challenges, we are confident of achieving our long-stated aim of achieving fourth position in the Irish market for 2020. With the arrival of the new Octavia this September we are determined to maintain this position in 2021.

“By the end of 2022, Skoda will have more than ten electric or partially electric iV models in our range. This portfolio of new models, together with our strong dealer network and partnership with Volkswagen Financial Services puts the Skoda brand in an ideal position to challenge for the number two position in the Irish car market.”

For the Irish market – there will be Enyaq iV 50 (55kWh battery, 340km range), the Enyaq iV 60 (62kWh battery, 390km range) and the Enyaq iV 80 (82kWh battery, 510km range). The Enyaq iV 50 (55kWh) comes with 18” steel wheels, LED headlights, Dual-zone Climatronic, Keyless Go with Cruise Control, a 10” infotainment system and Bluetooth and Smartlink and four speakers.

Move up to the Enyaq iV 60 (62kWh), and you get 19” alloy wheels, a rear parking sensor, power-folding mirrors/rain sensor wipers, black roof rails, a front centre armrest and a 13" infotainment system with eight speakers.

The Enyaq iV 80 / 80x (82kWh - latter is 4WD) also has 19” alloy wheels, a front parking sensor, rear-view camera, chrome surrounding the windows and on the roof rails, a heated steering wheel and Drive Mode Select.

The Enyaq iV 80 is expected to make up the bulk of sales (55%), followed by the Enyaq iV 60 (25%), the Enyaq iV 80x (15%) and the Enyaq iV 50 (5%).

Ireland will receive 270 units of the Enyaq iV in 2021, so demand is expected to outstrip supply of this new model. First to arrive will be the 80 models, followed closely by the 60 models and then the 50 a month later. Irish buyers can find out more information on the Enyaq iV at www.skoda.ie/ models/enyaq-iv/enyaq-iv.

