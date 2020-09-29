Daniel O'Donnell to make a little bit of history with his first-ever live streamed show

Daniel O’Donnell will perform his first ever live streamed show from the Millennium Forum Theatre in Derry on Sunday, November 1, at 7pm.

Daniel will be joined on stage by his band, who have been out of action since the pandemic hit in March.

No matter where you are in the world, this concert is for all of Daniel’s loyal fans, who will be able to tune in from all over the globe, in the safety and comfort of their own home, to see Daniel perform a two-hour set of his best loved hits as well as a selection of tracks from his brand new album ‘Daniel’.

Tickets to watch the concert online will be available to purchase for €20 in advance.

Check www.danielodonnell.org for details on how to book.