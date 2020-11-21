Interiors: Wonderful wreaths for Christmas cheer

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone as we have all been touched in one way or another by the effects of Covid-19. I am optimistic that if we all work together staying apart, that come December we will be able to celebrate Christmas with our loved ones.

Over the coming weeks I will be sharing some tips and inspiration on decorating to help add some Christmas cheer to your home.

This week I am starting with these wonderful festive wreaths. A door wreath is a fantastic way to add some Christmas décor to your home and creates a great first impression.

Traditionally, Advent and Christmas wreaths are constructed from evergreens to represent everlasting life brought through Jesus and the circular shape of the wreath represents God, with no beginning and no end hung on our doors as a welcome symbol. Hanging a wreath on your door was traditionally an invitation for Christ to come into our home. Today door wreaths represent an extended invitation as we invite all our friends and family to share the Christmas season with us.

Festive wreaths have multiple uses as they can not only be used to decorate your hall door, but can also be hung over a mantle piece, inside a mirror, as a table centre piece or hung in windows.

A Christmas wreath is the perfect decorative feature to start decorating this Christmas. There are lots of different styles to suit all tastes and budgets and if your creative you even make your own using great tutorials found on YouTube. Whether your style is traditional with evergreens and berries / pinecones or elegantly contemporary, here are a few of my favourites, all sourced in Ireland. I have included wreaths from nationwide stores such as Dunnes Stores, Carraig Donn and M&S.

It is also worth exploring local Irish wreath makers in your area such as Christmas Wreaths by Coran Horan of ‘Rustic Floral Basket’ based in Galway, stunning felt floral wreaths by ‘Little House by the Sea’ in Cork, moss wreaths from www.designvalentina.com based in Kerry and handmade Christmas wreaths from www.conscreations.ie based in Castledermot, Co. Kildare.

So, with all these beautiful wreaths locally sourced you are certainly spoilt for choice this Christmas.

For more Irish Christmas décor products and gifts follow the ‘Shop in Ireland’ Facebook page as you will be amazed by all the wonderful handcrafted Irish gifts.

Remember if there is any topic you would like me to cover in my column then please drop me an email with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.