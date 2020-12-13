Offaly too strong for Kildare in Leinster MHC
After promising start Lilies blown away
Kildare centre back Cian Boran in action against Offaly during the Leinster GAA Minor Hurling Championship
Kildare minor hurlers bowed out of the Electric Ireland Leinster MHC following a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Offaly at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon.
Kildare started in flying fashion, first to the ball, they led 0-4 to 0-1 after 15 minutes but that was as good as it got as Lochlann Quinn hit the following eight points, to send Offaly in at half time leading 0-9 to 0-4.
It did not get any better for Kildare after the break as Offaly continued to dominate and Kildare losing a man to a red card only emphasised this was not their day.
Cormac Egan added a goal for the winners before Kildare finished decently with team captain Conn Kehoe firing over five points to leave the final score reading Offaly 1-18 to 0-9.
Scorers: Offaly, Lochlann Quinn 0-10 (7 frees), Cormac Egan 1-0, Luke Carey 0-3, Joseph Hoctor 0-2, Charlie Mitchell 0-2, Cathal King 0-1.
Kildare, Conn Kehoe 0-6 (5 frees, 65), Ciaran Flanagan 0-1, Alan Robin 0-1, Charlie Sheridan 0-1.
OFFALY: Mark Troy; Patrick Taaffe, Charlie Bracken, Oisin Kilmartin; Luke Watkins, Sam Bourke cpt., Ruari Dunne; Colin Spain, Cathal King; Cormac Egan, Joseph Hoctor, Lochlann Quinn; Luke Carey, Charlie Mitchell, Lee Hogn. Subs: Darragh Landy for Patrick Taaffe (43 minutes); Barry Egan for Lee Hoga (50 minutes); Eoin Murphy for Cormac Egan (50 minutes); Andrew Coakley for Luke Carey (50 minutes); Daniel Bourke for Lochlann Quinn (62 minutes).
KILDARE: Ben Loughlin (Naas); Stephen Moran (Sallins), Liam O'Reilly (Naas), Daniel O'Meara (Maynooth); Fionn Cooke (Éire Óg Corra Choill), Cian Boran (Naas), Daire Guerin (Naas); Ciaran Flanagan (Maynooth), Alan Tobin (Naas); Conn Kehoe (Moorefield), Cormac Nolan (Maynooth), Fionn Maher (Naas); Alan Goss (Celbridge), Conor Treacy (Celbridge), Charlie Sheridan (Naas). Subs: Killian Harrington (Maynooth) for Fionn Maher (28 minutes); Niall Dolan (Éire Óg Corrachoill) for Cormac Nolan (half time); Sean Maher (Moorefield) for Conor Tracey (50 minutes); Jack O'Brien (Celbridge) for Daire Guerin (58 minutes); Eoin Hayes (Kilcock) for Cian Boran (62 minutes).
REFEREE: Barry Redmond.
