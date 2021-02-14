Kildare Property Watch: A full house at Furness Wood, Johnstown

All fifty-two homes have now sold at the new Furness Wood development in Johnstown. The selling agents were Coonan Property and CME Estate Agents, and the homes were constructed by Ardstone Homes.

According to Coonans, the superb quality shone through in these A-rated properties, leaving each purchaser with a beautiful, well-proportioned living space that includes bespoke kitchens, USB charging points, great appliance packages and prewiring for electric car charging points.

The homes are located conveniently in the village of Johnstown, just 2km from Naas with all its amenities; and with access to the M7 and rail links to the capital.

Will Coonan of Coonan Property commented “We were delighted to be associated with such a popular development and the attention to detail really shone through in the finish of the houses, both internally and externally.”

