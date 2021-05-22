Motoring review: The all-new Mazda3, marking 100 years of Mazda

A powerful statement in design, the all-new Mazda3 is confident, invigorated and energised in equal measure, while also creating a sense of vitality.

Additionally, no detail or consideration has been overlooked in terms of interior quality, and ambience, with a driver-informed cabin taking pride of place.

The stunning new Mazda3 hatchback is now available in a luxuriously-appointed and limited-edition trim line to celebrate Mazda’s 100th anniversary in 2020.

Mazda was founded in 1920 as a manufacturer of cork products initially, before becoming an innovative manufacturer of motorised vehicles decades later. Launched in 1960, the R360 was Mazda’s first actual passenger car,

The Mazda3 100th Anniversary Edition is based on the iconic style of the Mazda R360 from 1960 and features Snowflake White Pearlescent paint, burgundy leather seat trim embossed with a distinctive ‘100th Anniversary’ logo, burgundy carpets and floot mats, stone leather dash and door trim, 360-degree parking monitor, front cross-traffic alert, rear smart brake support, distinctive exterior badging, exclusive ‘100th Anniversary’ wheel centre caps, and a key fob with an embossed ‘100th Anniversary’ logo.

Test Car

My test car was an absolute joy to drive, and handled with all of the poise and precision that we have come to expect from Mazda’s latest generation of cars and SUVs.

The short throw and precise action of the car’s standard six-speed manual gearbox made engaging the right gear super-easy, enabling the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 8.1-seconds, on its way to a top speed of 216km/h (where permitted).

Producing 186PS (184bhp) and a healthy 240Nm of torque, the Skyactiv-X engine powers the Mazda3 in a smooth and refined fashion, while the M Hybrid system works seemlessly to run the electrics from brake regeneration.

The instinctive firmness of the car’s platform ensures that the car can be driven briskly with total confidence, while remaining superbly composed, and retaining excellent ride quality.

Pricing

The sporty and seductive new Mazda3 range is priced from just €28,595, with the 100th Anniversary Edition priced at €37,220 (inclusive of standard Snowflake White Pearlescent paintwork).

All Mazda passenger cars come with a 3-year/100,000km warranty, a 3-year paintwork warranty, and a 12-year corrosion warranty for total peace of mind motoring.

Contact TP Waters, Kildare town, on 045 521400.