Opal Fruits are back on shop shelves!

One of Ireland's favourite chewy sweets is back in shops in its original format.

Readers of a certain vintage remember when Opal Fruits rebranded as 'Starburst' back in 1998, to match the fruity sweet's American branding - but to some they've never changed the name.

Now the chews are back in share bags featuring all the original flavours - orange, lime, lemon and strawberry. Costing €1.50, Opal Fruits are now available at Dealz for two weeks before they are stocked at any other retailer.

The sweets are limited edition - which means they might not be around forever - but, says Dealz: "For old times sake Opal Fruits are back and we are hoping they are here to stay."

Now... bring back the Marathon bar!