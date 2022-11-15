In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Naas make history as they progress to Leinster Club SHC semi-final; report, reaction and comment on the big game.
Éire Óg Corra Choill crash out of Leinster Junior Club.
Sarsfields set to appeal after Naas awarded U23 football quarter-final.
Kildare GAA Awards: Two page picture special.
Naas CBS put down a firm marker in Bro Bosco Cup but Patrician and Clane suffer set-backs.
Rugby: Brave Naas come up just short against St Mary's in AIL.
Pitch and Putt: Picture Special as Kildare honour their past, present and future stars.
KDFL: all the latest from the KDFL as season grinding to a finish.
Cricket: Halverstown CC celebrate 137 years not out.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
Kevin Conliffe, Isabella Conliffe, granddaughter, Mary Conliffe author, Sinead Holland, Laois Senior Library Assistant, Dr. Niall O'Doherty editor of Rathdowney Review.
