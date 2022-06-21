Search

21 Jun 2022

FESTIVITIES: Church in Kildare to celebrate 175th anniversary

A number of events are being planned to celebrate the Parish's milestone achievement

The church was designed by William Deane Butler who also designed Portlaoise Prison, Tullamore Courthouse and Amiens Street Railway Station, which is now Connolly Station.Pic: Google Maps Street View.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

21 Jun 2022 3:10 PM

St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Monasterevin is set to celebrate its 175th anniversary.

A number of events will take place to celebrate the anniversary.

Organisers of the festivities told the Leader about the history of the church: "Monasterevin parish records show that the foundation stone of the church was laid on August 26 in 1840, and that the first mass was celebrated on the August 29 in 1847.

"The church was therefore built during the famine, sometime between 1846 and 1847."

They also explained that the architect was William Deane Butler who also designed Portlaoise Prison, Tullamore Courthouse and Amiens Street Railway Station, which is now Connolly Station.

The organisers added: "Fr Philip Healy was the parish priest at the time and the church is built in the gothic style: there is speculation as to why the church has no spires, such as that the foundations could not support them or if it was simply too expensive."

EVENTS

Commenting ahead of the celebrations, the organisers added that everyone is welcome to join in on the festivities.

The first event will take place on June 30, where a talk on the history of the church with Barry Walsh will take place at 8pm.

The following day, Friday, July 1, will see a free concert with local artists, which will run from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Saturday, July 2, will see a Parish family picnic in Riverside Park (attendees must bring along their own picnic).

This event will start at 3pm.

Lastly, on Sunday, July 3, a walk from Passlands to the church will take place at 10.45 am.

This will be followed by a Latin mass with Bishop Denis Nulty at 11.30 am.

