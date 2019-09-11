Kildare Death Notices for Wednesday, 11 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Wynne (née Maher)

Pairc Bhride, Athy, Kildare



Mary Wynne (nee Maher) late of 85 Pairc Bhride, Athy and Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Sean Campbell

Castledermot, Kildare / Raheny, Dublin



Campbell, Sean, Castledermot, Co. Kildare and late of Grange Park, Raheny, Dublin, September 9th 2019, suddenly, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Tori, brothers Kevin & Peter, sister Mary Jo, extended family & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, followed by a private cremation at a later date. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Pat Kelly

Sillott, Kildare Town, Kildare







The death has occurred of Pat Kelly, Sillott, Kildare Town (R51HP44) following an accident in Tilburg in Holland. Deeply regretted by his parents David and Jane, his brother Mark, his sisters Eimir and Orla and their partners Andrina, David and Steven, his grandmother Anna, his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and his many many friends, his work colleagues and friends in Pfizer and The Killashee Hotel.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home all day Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm .

Removal on Thursday to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for 12 noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Nurney.

The death has occurred of Rita Reid (née Delahunt)

Blackhill, Kill, Kildare



Reid (nee Delahunt), Rita, Blackhill, Kill, Co. Kildare, September 10th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital, after a short illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, children Angela, Anthony, David & Karen, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister Rebecca, brothers Michael, Brendan & Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her son David's residence (W91WYF3) Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Lee HOULDEN

Sallins, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



HOULDEN. Lee (Sallins, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin 10) September 7th 2019 (peacefully) at home. Beloved son of Lorraine and Carl and loving brother to Jolene. Lee will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his heartbroken partner Jessy, daughter Emma Lee, nephew Leon, grandparents Larry and Noreen Gibney, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home in Sallins on Wednesday, September 11th, from 6 o’c to 8 o’c. A service to celebrate Lee’s life will take place in Stafford’s Funeral Home, corner of Drumfinn Road and Ballyfermot Road, Ballyfermot on Thursday, September 12th, at 11 o’c. followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to H.O.M.E. Ballyfermot. Donation boxes will be present in the funeral home during the Service.