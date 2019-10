Co Kildare Death Notices for Bank Holiday Monday, 28 October, 2019

The death has occurred of Eddie Hurst

Parsonstown, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sadly missed by his family; Patrick, Philip, Linda & Barbara, his 11 adored grand-children, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Eddie Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (eir code W91 XOFY) this Monday and Tuesday with Rosary each night at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The family would like family time on Wednesday in the house please.

The death has occurred of Kieran McCoy

Kilcock, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin



McCoy, Kieran, Kilcock, Co. Kildare and late of Tallaght, Dublin, October 26th 2019, peacefully at the Hermitage Clinic. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marion, children Julie and Louise, sons-in-law Andrew and Miguel, grandchildren Carla, Isabelle, Ivy and Sam, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 5-7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10am to arrive at St. Mary's Priory, Tallaght Village for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Mary Moore (née Mallon)

Newcastle Woods, Enfield, Meath / Kilcock, Kildare



Mary Moore nee Mallon, Newcastle Woods, Enfield and formerly of Fairgreen, Kilcock, October 27th 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Noel, cherished mother of Tara and Sabrina, ever loving grandmother of Harry and Georgia. Deeply regretted by her brothers Jimmy, Sean and Gerry, sister Frances, son-in-law Adam, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at her family home on Tuesday from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 midday in the Church of The Assumption, Jordanstown, Enfield, eircode ( A83 Y021) with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society with donations box at the Church.

Family Time on Wednesday Morning Please.

The death has occurred of Ann Nolan Dempsey

Kilbelin Cross, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of College Park, Newbridge. Peacefully, at Saint Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Mother of the late Niamh and daughter of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband Brian, children Róisín, Sean and Orlaith, mother Ursula, brothers Kevin, Brian and Michael, sisters in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and loyal friends.

May Ann Rest in Peace

Reposing at her family home (W12 PY57) from 2pm on Monday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10am to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to 'Breast Cancer Research'. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) O'Carroll (née Fleming)

Rowanville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Louis, son Jason, daughters Louise, Danielle and Shibeal, sons in laws Sergio and Brian, daughter in law Claire, grandchildren Ryan, Reese, Jamie, Chloe, Colleen, Ava, Ruby Jane and Shea, brother Johnny, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace.



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Beatrice O'Gorman (née Denneny)

Leixlip, Leixlip, Kildare / Finea, Cavan



Beatrice O'Gorman nee (Denneny) 62 Oaklawn West, Leixlip and late Maughera, Finea Co. Cavan, October 26th, at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Ann and her brother James. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, son Michael and daughter Carol, brothers Terry, Vincent, Finbar, Kevin and sister Eileen, aunt Ita Madden, grandchildren Muireann, Maisie and Finn, daughter in law Aine, son in law Ciaran, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Leixlip (W23N8X9) on Monday from 2pm until 10pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in The Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick, Finea, Co. Westmeath at 3pm. approx.

Family time on Tuesday morning, please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association, c/o The Undertaker or any Family member.