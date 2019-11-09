Co Kildare Obituaries for Saturday, 9 November, 2019

The death has occurred of Kevin Tracey

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare



Tracey, Kevin, Old Greenfield and late of Crinstown, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, November 7th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, deeply regretted by his loving wife Philomena, sons Kevin and Christopher, daughter Lorraine, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren, brother Sean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Sunday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Mary Fogarty (née Burke)

Kilgowan, Dunlavin, Kildare



Mary Fogarty nee Burke, Kilgowan, Dunlavin, Co. Kildare. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff and Friends of Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Eileen, son Mike and grandson Enda. Deeply regretted by her loving family Breda, Mary, Sean, Phil, Josie, Margo and Ann, sister Jose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home Ballymount (W91 RX37) on Sunday (10th) from 4pm until the conclusiom of prayers which begin at 7pm. Removal on Monday (11th) morning at 10:30am to St Joseph's Church, Gormanstown, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Friends of Naas Hospital and The Peter McVerry Trust, Newbridge. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Dane (née Cross)

Huddersfield, England and, Robertstown, Kildare



Formerly of Robertstown, Co. Kildare.

Daughter of the late Tosh and Lizzie and sister of the late Bridget, Marcella and Tommy.

Peacefully after a long illness at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary surrounded by her devoted husband Jimmy and much loved son James. Dearly loved sister of Betty, Anne, Teresa, Mary, Christine, Patricia, Liam and Gaby. A much loved sister-in-law, aunty, great aunty, great great aunty.

May Maggie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Allenwood from 4o'clock on Monday (November 11th) with rosary at 8o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Doyle

Old Court Cottage, Carbury, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



Doyle, Michael, Old Court Cottage, Carbury and late of Whitechurch, Pebble Hill, Maynooth, Co Kildare and Lucan, Co Dublin, November 8th 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his best friend Noeleen, loving daughter Michelle, son-in-law John, brothers, sisers, nieces, nephews of whom he was so proud and the lovely Helen, his newly found niece.

Reposing at his home (w91 FV3Y) on Saturday from 3-7pm. Removal on Sunday at 2pm to arrive at Mainham Cemetery, Clane for 3pm Burial. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Maynooth Lions Club Shelterd Housing Fund.

The death has occurred of Paraic Mullally

Sheane, Rathangan, Kildare



Mullally Paraic, Sheane, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, November 8th 2019,peacefully at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his son John Michael and sister Vera. Deeply regretted by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Síle, sons Brian and Gary, son in law Martin,grandson Senan. Will be sadly missed by his brothers, Benny and Tony, sisters Madeline, Marie and Margaret and Francis,sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews nieces, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the family home in Sheane on Saturday (November 9th) from 4 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 10 o'clock in the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

House Private Sunday Morning please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam Dílis.

The death has occurred of Sharon Stanley (née McDermott)

Lavender Hill, Belan, Moone, Kildare



Sharon Stanley, (nee McDermott), Lavender Hill, Belan, Moone, Co Kildare, November 7th 2019, in the tender care of staff at Naas Hospital.

Cherished daughter of recently deceased parents Patrick (Paddy) and Elizabeth (Betty) McDermott. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family her husband Harry Stanley (VW Castledermot), dear mother of Tiffany, Thomas, Jordan and Chloe, grandson Keelan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Patrick, Rory Connor, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Baltinglass Monday 11th November for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Baltinglass Cemetery.

May Sharon Rest In Peace.