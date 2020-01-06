Co Kildare Obituaries for today, Monday, 6 January, 2020

The death has occurred of Cliff Casey

Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff at Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare. Husband of the late Marie. Sadly missed by his loving son Ian and his daughter in law Dearbhla, daughter Triona and her partner Paul, grandchildren Ailbhe and Siún, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Cliff Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10-30am to arrive at The Dominican College Church for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "the Alzheimer's Society, Kildare branch ". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Philip Shiels

Celbridge, Kildare



SHIELS, Philip (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and ex. C&AG Office) January 4th., 2020 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Dearly loved husband of Ann and much loved father of Conor and loving Granddad to Alex; Philip will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, sisters Eileen and Bernadette, brothers Michael and Patrick, daughter-in-law Sharon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.



Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Tuesday evening (January 7th) from 4 o’c with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at 6 o’c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning (January 8th) at 11 o’c, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House Private please.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Brendan CLIFFORD

Lower Eyre Street, Newbridge, Kildare / Coill Dubh, Kildare



CLIFFORD Brendan (Lower Eyre Street, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Collearagh) - 3rd January 2020 (suddenly) at his home. Brother of the late Willie, Ted, Kevin, Gracie, Nancy and Bertie. Sadly missed by his sister Sr. Elizabeth (Bessie) Clifford OP, brother-in-law Tom Murtagh, nieces and nephews Gráinne, Mel, Eamonn, Anne, Barry, Geraldine, Dermot and their families, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great grand-nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Brendan Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge (Eircode W12 W584) on Sunday from 4 o'clock until 7 o'clock with prayers at 6 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning at 10 o'clock to arrive at Christ the King Church, Coolearagh, for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Peter McVerry Trust. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Marian Finucane Clarke

Kildare



Finucane Clarke, Marian, Punchestown, Co. Kildare, January 2nd 2020. Peacefully, at home. Loving wife of John and mother of Jack and the late Sinéad. Will be dearly missed by her loving family, relatives, colleagues and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill, on Tuesday 7th for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon, followed by private burial. No flowers, by request.

"Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann."

The death has occurred of Josephine Thorpe (née Dilworth)

The Downings, Prosperous, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin



Thorpe (nee Dilworth), Josephine, The Downings, Prosperous, Co. Kildare and late of Walkinstown, Dublin, January 3rd 2020, peacefully at home, after a short illness bravely borne. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Deeply regretted by her loving children Noelle, John, Margaret, Jacqueline, Anne, Nicholas, Richard and Gerard, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Mary[May] Morris

Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow Town, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare



Formerly St John's, Castledermot and Graney. In the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home in her 107th year. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Rose, son-in-law Tom, brother Larry, grand-daughters Julie and Kay [Australia], nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY MARY REST IN PEACE.

Reposing in Dunnes Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot from 2pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm Monday and Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday Morning at 10:15am to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery.