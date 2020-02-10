Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 10 February, 2020

The death has occurred of Joseph CANTON

Newbridge, Kildare / Daingean, Offaly



CANTON Joseph (Newbridge and formerly of Daingean, Co. Offaly) - 6th February 2020 (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving family, children Robert, Leanne, Gary, Jennifer, Sarah and their mother Eileen, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Joseph Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge (Eircode W12 W584) on Sunday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge for 10 o' clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Marie CARBERRY

Straffan, Kildare / Dublin



Carberry, Marie (Straffan, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballybane, Co. Dublin) 8th February 2020 peacefully at home after a long illness; beloved wife of David (O’Neill) and loving mother of Rachel and Rónan. She will be sadly missed by her family, her parents Dermot and Aíne, sister Sheila, brother Paul, mother-in-law Elva, father-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Killian, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

A Service in celebration of Marie’s life will take place on Wednesday (12th February) at 10.30 o’c in Newlands Cross Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and Dogs Trust Ireland.

The death has occurred of Derek (Scol) Collopy

Standhouse Rise, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family formerly of Waterford City. Sadly missed by his loving wife Olive, daughters Aisling, Sarah and Jayne, grandsons Ryan and Scott, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Scol Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Monday. Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9.15am, arriving at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Leigh

Woodhill, Narraghmore, Athy, Kildare



Patrick (Pat) Leigh, Woodhill, Narraghmore, Athy, Co Kildare. Peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving family, son Jim, daughter Margaret, grandchildren Shane and Ashton and daughter in law Bernie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence this Saturday evening from 6.30pm. Removal by his family Leigh's Funeral Directors on Monday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at Crookstown Parish Church for 7pm. Funeral on Tuesday morning for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick McKenna

Celbridge, Kildare



McKENNA, Patrick (formerly of Celbridge, Co. Kildare) February 7th 2020 (peacefully) at Mount Sackville Nursing Home, Chapelizod. Sadly missed by his loving friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the St. Vincent de Paul or the Simon Community. Donations box will be at the church.

The death has occurred of Kevin Moran

Leixlip, Kildare



MORAN, Kevin (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) February 8th 2020 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Julia and dear brother of Brendan, Dympna and the late Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace





Funeral Arrangements Later