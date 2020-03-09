Co Kildare Deaths for Monday, 9 March, 2020

The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick) Gerard Carroll

Kilcullen, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin



Pat (Patrick) Gerard Carroll, "Saol Eile", Nicholastown, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and formerly of Greenhills, Walkinstown, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Siobhan, son Jack, his parents, Patrick and Ann, sisters Louise and Paula, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen on Wednesday 11th for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen. House private please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Curtis (née O'Keeffe)

Larkfield, Athy, Kildare, R14 DH24 / Stradbally, Laois



Mother of the Late Cath. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Johnny, sons Mick, Bren, John, Lar, Dan & Darren, daughters Helen, Mag, Trisha, sister Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Monday and Tuesday with Rosary on both evenings at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Wednesday afternoon at 2.15pm to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

The death has occurred of Dolores Kennedy (née Murphy)

Cooltrim, Donadea, Kildare, W91 V80E / Clonalvy, Meath



Kennedy (nee Murphy), Dolores, Cooltrim, Donadea, Co. Kildare and late of Clonalvy, Co. Meath, March 8th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late Tom & mother of the late Mary, deeply regretted by her loving sons Tom, John, Paddy & Martin, daughter Maggie, son-in-law Cormac, daughters-in-law Sue, Ellen, Caroline & Jacinta, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence (W91V80E) on Tuesday from 3pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

The death has occurred of Máire McCall (née O'Byrne)

Celbridge, Kildare



McCall (Nee O’Byrne), (Celbridge and formerly of Suncroft, Kildare and Old Bawn, Tallaght) March 9th, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Tallaght Hospital, Máire, dear mother of Réiltín, Ciarán, John and Niamh and dear sister of the late Margaret, Olive and Sean.

Deeply and sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Cián, Ben, Eibhlín, Aoibhe, Cillian, Sadb, Niall and Méabh, sisters Cathleen, Anna, Réiltín, Eileen, Bríd, Eithne and Dolores, brothers Peter and Seamus, sons-in-law Paul and Anthony, daughter-in-law Eileen, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening (10th March) from 6pm to 9pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning (11th March) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge for Requiem Mass at 10.00O'Clock followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Raymond McGEE

Naas, Kildare / Enniscrone, Sligo



Formerly of The Department of Environment. Passed away peacefully under the kind and wonderful care of the nurses and doctors in Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Gabrielle and Zita, son Earnán, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Christopher and James, brothers Gabriel and Fergus, sister Brenda, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.45am to arrive at The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Eithne Murphy (née Wall)

Rathgar, Dublin / Castledermot, Kildare



Murphy (neé Wall) – (Dublin) March 6th 2020. Eithne – cherished wife of the late Peter, late of the cinema, Castledermot. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Anita, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Garth and Kate, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her son David.

Funeral Service on Friday 13th at 2pm in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Samaritans.https://donate.everydayhero.com/d/8frHl_huX8CRSbTRaE66Kg/amount/ce9d9eb9-7c14-44a5-a38a-e47b4e0e67d6