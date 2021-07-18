Kildare Property Watch: Ready-to-go site in Athgarvan on sale for €850,000

The site for sale in Athgarvan
A ready-to-go development site of around 1.38 acres in the middle of Athgarvan has gone on the market with an asking price of €850,000.
The plot of land, located at the crossroads in the centre of the village, close to the Athgarvan Inn, has planning permission for a mixed use, residential/commercial development.
It has planning permission for seven four-bedroom houses, two shops, six two-bedroom apartments and two office suites.
Athgarvan is located between Newbridge and Athgarvan, and near the Curragh Plains.
The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers, who is guiding €850,000 and can be contacted for further information on 045 433550,
