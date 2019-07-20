Kildare ladies face stiff opposition on Sunday next, in Rd 2 of TG4 All Ireland Championship

After an impressive opening game away to Limerick last weekend, Kildare ladies will face stiff opposition this weekend away to Sligo.

“Sligo beat us by 7 points in the League earlier this year” said Donal Fitzpatrick, Kildare LGFA PRO. “That day, Kildare just let the game go, Sligo were down to 14 players but I think the girls have learnt a lot from their League performances. They played well in most games but just didn't have the finishing power”.

He continued “Sligo lost the Connaught title to Roscommon, and to restore confidence, they had a massive win against Down in their opening game of the Championship.

“I really believe our side are in a better position. The girls are travelling down on Saturday, in advance of Sunday's game. That way, there will be no tiredness or travel sickness on Sunday morning; the girls will be fresh on Sunday morning and ready to go!”

He added Sligo would not be easy to beat but if Kildare could record wins over Sligo and Down in Round 3, they would come out of the group (possibly with Sligo) and progress to the quarter finals.

All to play for in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship. Group 1 - Round 2

Sligo (H) v Kildare, 2pm on Sunday next at Kilcoyne, Tubbercurry, ( Ref John Gallagher, Westmeath).

Team: Dervla McGinn, Maynooth; Rachel Cribbin, Balyna; Lara Gilbert, Kildangan Nurney; Shauna Kendrick, Sarsfields; Claire Sullivan, Carbury, Sarah Munnelly Confey; Trina Duggan, Suncroft; Siobhan O'Sullivan, Eadestown; Grace Clifford, Eadestown; Lara Curran Milltown, Neasa Dooley, Castledermot, Aoife Rattigan, Cappagh; Ellen Dowling Suncroft; Orlaith Sullivan, Carbury and Mikaela McKenna,

Subs:

16 Cliodhna Malone,Milltown

17 Molly Aspell, Kilcullen

18 Emily Birch, Leixlip

19 Emma Carroll, Kill

20 Mollie Dagg,Leixlip

21 Joanne Deay, Clane

22 Gemma Harnett, Sarsfields

23 Amy Horan, Ballymore

24 Haley Mc Cormack, Sallins

25 Hazel Mc Loughlin, Eadestown

26 Sally Murphy, Kilcullen

27 Lauren Murtagh, Milltown

28 Molly Price, Sarsfields

29 Clara Wosser, Cappagh

30 Rachael Corrigan, Naas