Kildare's Davy Burke is Wicklow's new senior football manager
Sarsfields manager handed a three year term
File photo: Davy Burke
At a meeting of the Wicklow GAA Co Board last night, former Kildare All Ireland winning U20 football manager, Davy Burke, has been ratified as the new senior football manager of The Garden County.
The Confey man, who is the present manager of Sarsfields (Kildare) has been given a three year contract.
No word yet on selectors or backroom team.
