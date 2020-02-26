Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Round Draw

Leixlip v Clane

Confey v Naas

Ardclough v Celbridge

Eire Og Chorrachoill v Coill Dubh

 

Ties to be played on the weekend of 18/19 of April.