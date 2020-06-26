Kildare SFL Groups and format for Div 1, 2, 3 and 4
Extra time and winner on the day in all games, including finals
The groups for the various Kildare GAA Senior Football League have been made and resulted in the following:
EMS Copiers SFL DIVISION 1:
Group 1, Round Towers, Carbury, Moorefield, Confey, Celbridge, Johnstownbridge; Group 2, Sarsfields, Castledermot, Naas, Athy, Raheens, St Laurence's.
Format: Clubs will play each team in their group;
Quarter finals: Team 2 Group A v Team 3 Group B; and, Team 2 Group B v Team 3 Group A.
Semi final: Team 1 Group A v quarter final (2); and, Team 1 Group B v quarter-final (1);
Relegation semi finals: Team 5 Group A v Team 6 Group B; and, Team 5 Group B v Team 6 Group A.
Note: The club beaten in the Relegation Final will be relegated to Division 2.
Extra time, if required, in all games, winner on the day, including final.
EMS Copiers SFL DIVISION 2:
Group A: Eadestown, Sallins, Kilcock, Two Mile House, Monasterevan; Group B: Clogherinkoe, Clane, Ballyteague, Maynooth, Leixllip.
Format: A cross-over league, clubs will play each team in the opposite Group.
Quarter finals: (1) Team 2 Group A v Team 3 Group A; (2) Team 2 Group B v Team 3 Group B;
Semi finals: Team 1 Group A v Quarter final 1; and Team 1 Group B v quarter final 2.
Relegation: Team 5 Group A v Team 5 group B.
Extra time if required; winner on the day in all games, including final.
Note: Winner of final is promoted to Divison 1; club beaten in relegation final is demoted to Divison 3.
EMS Copiers SFL DIVISION 3:
Group A: Caragh, Nurney, Rheban, Ballymore Eustace, Kilculllen; Group B, Allenwood, St Kevin's, Ellistown, Straffan, Rathangan.
Format: A cross-over league, clubs will play each team in the opposite Group.
Quarter finals: (1) Team 2 Group A v Team 3 Group A; (2) Team 2 Group B v Team 3 Group B;
Semi finals: Team 1 Group A v Quarter final 1; and Team 1 Group B v quarter final 2.
Relegation: Team 5 Group A v Team 5 Group B.
Extra time if required; winner on the day in all games, including final.
Note: Winner of final is promoted to Division 2. Club beaten in Relegation final is relegated to Division 4.
EMS Copiers SFL Division 4
Group A: Ballykelly, Milltown, Robertstown, Suncroft, Capagh, Ardclough; Group B, Rathcoffey, Castlemitchell, Kill, Grangenolvan, Athgarvan.
Format: Clubs will play each team in their group.
Quarter finals: Team 2 Group A v Team 3 Group B; Team 2 Group B v Team 3 Group A.
Semi finals: Team 1 Group A v Quarter final 2; Team 1 Group B v Quarter final 1.
Extra time if required; winner on the day all games, including final.
Note: winner of Final is promoted to Divison 3
