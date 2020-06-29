Under 21 Championship the big loser as Kildare GAA releases new look fixture plan

Kildare GAA have outlined a draft fixture plan that will give players a roadmap to look ahead to over the rest of the year.

After the impact of Covid19 the club season in particular is being cramped into a five-month period stretching from July to November.

With such a diluted timeframe something was always going to miss out and it is the underage that has taken the biggest hit with the Under 21 Championship and Under 17 Leagues in both football and hurling falling by the wayside.

While the loss of both Under 17 and 21 will be keenly felt the Minor Championship remains in place as does the Reserve League and Championship.

The Senior ranks in Football is also affected with the Pre-Season competition that was at the semi-final stage falling foul of the global pandemic while the League is slightly reduced in games.

Naas CBS will kick off the action with their Leinster Senior Football PP Final against St.Joseph's of Rochfordbridge on Friday the 17th of July and from the following day the Senior Football and Hurling Leagues get into gear.

There will be two rounds of fixtures in both codes before the Championship commences on the August Bank Holiday weekend and the Leagues will then resume at its conclusion and running all the way to the end of November.