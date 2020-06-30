In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Kildare senior football manager, Jack O'Connor, insists club form will decide make-up of his championship squad;
Donore's Seamie Heffernan, rides his fourth Irish Derby winner as Aidan O'Brien clocks up his 14th success;
The Big Interview: Pat Dunney, a talent and highly rated GAA man;
Roadmap for return to GAA action for both clubs and county, with planning chart;
Soccer: Kildare and District Football League to resume on August 1;
Golf: Ciaran Cunneen's successful Golfathon at Cill Dara;
The Straffan Club hosts Pro-Am at former Palmer course at The K Club;
Archives: a look back to 2004 as Allenwood win their first ever SFC while Ardclough regain SHC tafter a 19 year wait;
Racing: a look back at Saturday's Derby and a review of the week's racing.
Dogs: action returns to Newbridge Stadium, full report;
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
