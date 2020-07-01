Gaa Club Championship Draw to take place this evening

The draws for the eagerly awaited Kildare Football and Hurling Championships will take place in Joe Mallon Motors tonight.

The Joe Mallon Renault SFC, Pittman Traffic IFC, Tom Cross JFC, Haven Hire SHC & Haven Hire IHC draws will all take place at the Naas showrooms.

The Junior Hurling Championship is still being formatted and will be performed on a separate occasion.

All five Championships will be done on a group format and with no seedings involved there are bound to be some juicy early ties.

While the structure of the Hurling Championships is of a similar ilk to previous years both the Senior and Intermediate Football Championships will be running under a new guise.

The draw will take place at 7.00 and will be broadcast live on KFM Radio.