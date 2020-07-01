Kildare GAA advertise for vacant Under 20 Football Manager's role

Kildare GAA would like to invite expressions of interest from clubs for the Kildare U20 Football Manager position for 2021.

Candidates should meet the following criteria:

- Have a minimum of 3 years experience coaching adult GAA team(s).

- Have experience in the development of talented players on a performance pathway.



Areas of Responsibility:

- Must be self-motivated, committed and enthusiastic about coaching.

- Create an environment that balances player development with team performance.

- Demonstrate the ability to lead and motivate players.

- Manage the planning, preparation and delivery of the coaching sessions for the U20 Footballers.

- Working with the Kildare GAA Senior Football Management Team to plan and coordinate the season schedule.

- The ability to work and engage with Club Managers on player workload.

- Be available on occasion to represent Kildare GAA in relation to promotional activities.



Please note that this is a voluntary position and there is no capacity to provide remuneration.

Subject to applications, there will be an interview process.

The closing date for the application is 5pm on Friday 10th July 2020. Please submit a letter outlining suitability for the role and a full coaching / management CV documenting any relevant experience to:

Dave Cahill

secretary.kildare@gaa.ie

Tom Cribbin, Johnny Doyle and Sos Dowling have been charged with deciding who will take over from the departed Gay Campbell.