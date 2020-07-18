Kildare GAA: scores galore as SFL is up and running

On a lovely evening for football the Kildare senior football leagues, all divisions, finally got under way and while there were few shocks, their were some excellent scoring in all divisions.

Current league champions, Naas, got the defensive of their title off with a good win over Castledermot, while there were also big wins for Sarsfields, Moorefield, Celbridge, Raheens and Johnstownbridge.

In Division 2, some very tight games with Ballyteague, Leixlip, Clane, Two Mile House all recording wins while in Division 3 Ballymore and Straffan drew, while Allenwood defeated Caragh by the narrowest of margins.

RESULTS TO HAND:

EMS Copiers SFL Division 1, Section 1: Johnstownbridge 0-15 Confey 0-7; Celbridge 0-15 Carbury 0-10; Moorefield 5-16 Round Towers 0-11. Section B: Raheens 4-14 St Laurene's 1-14; Sarsfields 3-12 Athy 1-8; Naas 0-12 Castledermot 1-6.

EMS Copiers SFL Division 2: Leixlip 0-11 Monasterevan 1-9; Two Mile House 0-16 Maynooth 0-14; Ballyteague 1-9 Kilcock 0-11; Clane 2-16 Sallins 1-14; Eadestown 0-00 Clogherinkoe 0-00;

EMS Copiers SFL Divsion 3: Ballymore Eustace 0-13 Straffan 0-13; Rheban 0-00 Ellistown 0-00; St Kevin's 4-19 Nurney 0-5; Allenwood 0-00 Caragh 0-00.

EMS Copiers SFL Division 4: Athgarvan 0-00 Castlemitchell 00; Grangenolvan 0-00 Rathcoffey 0-00; Suncroft 0-00 Robertstown 0-00; Cappagh 0-00 Ballykelly 0-00; Ardclough 0-00 Milltown 7-15 Ardclough 1-6.