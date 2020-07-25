Kildare GAA: Celbridge too strong for The Bridge

Celbridge had a fine win over Johnstownbridge this evening in Round 2 of the EMS Copiers SFL.

In a game that was played in deplorable conditions throughout the opening half, Celbridge got off to a great start with Brian Flynn finding the JTB net after 30 seconds.

Well on top they led 1-6 to 0-4 at the break, with Paddy Brophy prominent throughout.

The wind and rain died down at the break, Johnstownbridge had a lot of possession and while they reduced the lead to two points that was as close they got as Celbridge won somewhat comfortably in the end.

Elsewhere they were wins for Carbury, Sarsfields and Athy while Moorefield got a walk-over from Confey who were unable to field a team

Results to date:

SFL Division 1

2020 EMS Copiers SFL Div 1 Section A, Rd 2

Carbury 1-11 Round Towers 2-7;

Celbridge 1-11 Johnstownbridge 0-8;

Moorefield V Confey (off)

2020 EMS Copiers SFL Div 1 Section B, Rd 2

Sarsfields 3-11 Naas 1-11;

Athy 0-13 St. Laurence’s 1-8.

2020 EMS Copiers SFL Div 2, Rd 2

Maynooth 3-9 Kilcock 2-8;

Monasterevan 1-11 Clogherinkoe 0-11;

Two Mile House 2-8 Leixlip 0-13;

Clane 1-17 Eadestown 0-10;

Ballyteague 1-15 Sallins 2-12.

2020 EMS Copiers SFL Div 3, Rd 2

St. Kevin’s 1-19 Caragh 0-4;

Nurney 2-12 Ellistown 1-12;

Allenwood 0-15 Kilcullen 0-9;

Rathangan 3-17 Ballymore Eustace 0-24;

Straffan V Rheban (off).

2020 EMS Copiers SFL Div 4, Rd 2

Athgarvan 4-7 Grangenolvin 2-7;

Rathcoffey 0-16 Kill 1-7;

Ballykelly 0-10 Ardclough 1-7;

Robertstown 3-13 Cappagh 1-12;

Suncroft 3-14 Milltown 1-12.