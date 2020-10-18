David Slattery called up by Kildare hurlers

Kildare senior hurling manager, David Herity, has named his panel for the upcoming Christy Ring Cup, which gets under way next Saturday when The Lilies travel to Tullamore, to take on Offaly in the opening round.

The manager, and his selectors, have added a few new faces to their panel, including Confey's David Slattery, who only recently announced his retirement from senior inter-county fare.

Slattery was outstanding for his club in the recent SHC semi final against Celbridge and has now been rewarded with the call up.

Full panel reads:

Brian Byrne Naas; Cathal Derivan Leixlip; Cathal Dowling Naas; Cian Forde Maynooth; Cian Shanahan Clane; Conor Dowling Naas; Conor Gordon Coill Dubh; Conor Kielty Éire Óg Corra Choill; David Slattery Confey; Declan Molloy Ardclough; Drew Costello Ardclough; Jack Sheridan Naas; Jack Travers Leixlip; James Burke Naas; Jamie Connolly Celbridge; John Doran Leixlip

Kevin Aherne Naas; Kevin Whelan Naas; Liam Dempsey Éire Óg Corra Choill; Mark Doyle Clane; Muiris Curtin Moorefield

Niall ó Muineacháin Celbridge; Paddy McKenna Clane; Paul Divilly Confey; Rian Boran Naas; Richie Hogan Naas; Rory O' Neill Éire Óg Corra Choill; Ross Kelly Naas; Sean Christanseen Clane; Sean Whelan Ardclough; Shane Ryan Naas; Simon Leacy Naas; Tadhg Forde Maynooth.