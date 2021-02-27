GAA Congress endorses split season and black card in hurling

The 2021 GAA Congress was held today, on zoom with outgoing President, John Horan, in the chair.

While there was a total of 47 motions on the clár, ten were postponed to a special congress later this year (agreed in advance of congress).

Two major motions got the green light.

A motion on the split season which ensures All-Ireland senior finals should be played on or before the 29th Sunday of any given year was passed, after which the club season will commence,

While a motion introducing the black card to hurling was also accepted, after a protracted discussion and vote. In the end the motion was accepted 168 to 108.

In a change to the black card that has been in operation in football up to now, this motion now brings in a rule in both football and hurling as follows: if a payer with a goal-scoring opportunity either inside the 20m line or the semi-circular arc that extends from the 20m line is pulled down, tripped or struck with a hurley in a carless manner then a penalty shall be awarded and the offender will be yellow carded and sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes.

This rule is for 2021 on an experimental period and will be reviewed at the end of this year.

Another motion passed is that club championships, senior and intermediate, both hurling and football, can only consist of 16 teams.