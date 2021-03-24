Racing: Straffan trainer, Tom Taaffe, calls it a day

Trainer Tom Taaffe has announced is to train no more, brining down the curtain on training career that lasted some 27 years.

Tom recently sold his Portree Stables, Boston, Ardclough, Straffan, is a former Gold Club winning trainer with Kicking King back in 2005 and also won two King George VI Chases in '04 and '05; trained three winners at Cheltenham while also winning the Powers Gold Cup in Fairyhouse.

Son of the legendary jockey Pat Taaffe, of Arkle fame (and much more) Tom (57) has indicated that while stepping away from training he will remain within the industry.

A talented rider Tom Taaffe won the Irish Grand National on Brittany Boy in 1987

Tom's last winner was Wednesday last with Goose Man while his final runner came at Downpatrick on Sunday, both ridden by his up-and-coming amateur son Pat.