Camogie: Kildare win but lose out on scoring averages

Kildare scored a brilliant two point over Westmeath in their final, Division 2 group game, against Westmeath in Hawkfield this afternoon. However with Meath defeating Dublin (0-12 to 0-8) it leaves Westmeath, Meath and Kildare all on six points so who will advance comes down to scoring differences.

And it is Meath who march on with a scoring average of +6 to Westmeath's +4 with Kildare on +3.

It is heartbreak for The Lilies who dug deep this afternoon against a very strong Westmeath side and it took a brilliant penalty save from Tanya Johnson in the 61 minute to ensure victory for GT Troy's side.

Kildare led for most of the opening half with a goal from Emma Kietly but Westmeath hit back to lead at the break by one 0-9 to 1-5.

Kildare stepped it up on the resumption and when Leah Sutton converted a penalty Kildare were back in front.

Westmeath did not lie down however and with free taker Caoimhe McCrossan in brilliant form hit back to regain the lead mid-way through the second half.

However Kildare dug deep and a third goal from the stick of Deirbhile Byrne had the home side back in front and there they stayed, despite Westmeath being awarded a late penalty but Kildare keeper Tanya Johnson was equal to the task and a late Siobhan Hurley point secured the win for Kildare 3-10 to 0-17.

Scorers: Kildare, Leah Sutton 1-3 (penalty, 2 frees), Emma Kielty 1-2, Siobhan Hurley 0-4 (2 frees), Deirbhile Byrne 1-0, Ciara Egan 0-1.

Westmeath, Caoimhe McCrossan 0-10 (10 frees), Sheila McGrath 0-3, Hannah Core 0-1, Aoife Doherty 0-2, Emma Broughan 0-1.